Political Clash Over Manipur: Congress Questions BJP Amidst Rising Tensions

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticizes BJP’s JP Nadda amid escalating tensions in Manipur, calling out the government's apparent failings. Nadda rebuts with claims of Congress attempting to sensationalize the issue for political gain, highlighting improvements under Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, local MLAs demand action for recent violence and review of AFSPA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:21 IST
Political Clash Over Manipur: Congress Questions BJP Amidst Rising Tensions
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering retort, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressed BJP chief JP Nadda's critique, centered on the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. Ramesh denounced Nadda's letter as misleading, accusing it of being a '4D exercise' of denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation. He posed a series of pertinent questions regarding the handling of the unrest.

Ramesh queried the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the conflict-ridden state and questioned the prolonged tenure of the Chief Minister amidst evident political dissent. Additional concerns highlighted the lack of a full-time governor and the Union Home Minister's accountability in this crisis.

JP Nadda blamed Congress for fabricating a politically motivated narrative, aimed at garnering support through alleged foreign collusion. He praised the North East's development under BJP governance, citing peace accords and significant socio-economic progress. Local MLAs, meanwhile, demand strict actions following a violent incident, seeking a reevaluation of AFSPA and labeling Kuki militants as unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

