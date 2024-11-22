Political Clash Over Manipur: Congress Questions BJP Amidst Rising Tensions

In a blistering retort, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addressed BJP chief JP Nadda's critique, centered on the ongoing turmoil in Manipur. Ramesh denounced Nadda's letter as misleading, accusing it of being a '4D exercise' of denial, distortion, distraction, and defamation. He posed a series of pertinent questions regarding the handling of the unrest.

Ramesh queried the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the conflict-ridden state and questioned the prolonged tenure of the Chief Minister amidst evident political dissent. Additional concerns highlighted the lack of a full-time governor and the Union Home Minister's accountability in this crisis.

JP Nadda blamed Congress for fabricating a politically motivated narrative, aimed at garnering support through alleged foreign collusion. He praised the North East's development under BJP governance, citing peace accords and significant socio-economic progress. Local MLAs, meanwhile, demand strict actions following a violent incident, seeking a reevaluation of AFSPA and labeling Kuki militants as unlawful.

(With inputs from agencies.)