Political Crossroads: VBA's Decisive Role in Maharashtra Elections

As the Maharashtra Assembly election results near, VBA President Prakash Ambedkar hints at supporting the alliance capable of forming the government if his party secures enough votes. The election saw a 62.05% voter turnout, with the main contenders being BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:59 IST
Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the eve of Maharashtra Assembly's election results, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar announced that his party would support the coalition most capable of forming a government should they garner enough votes. This stance indicates a potential alliance shift depending on election outcomes slated for release tomorrow.

This declaration sends ripples through the political landscape, targeting both the reigning BJP-led Mahayuti and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (INDIA) bloc. Ambedkar exercised his vote at a polling station in Akola, marking an eventful electoral day on November 20.

The election process for 288 assembly seats concluded, with vote counting scheduled for November 23. Exit polls predominantly forecast a victory for the BJP-led alliance, though some anticipate a fiercely competitive race. The state recorded a voter turnout of 62.05%, reflecting subdued urban participation despite extensive efforts to encourage higher urban engagement.

