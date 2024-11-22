Left Menu

Crucial Punjab Bypolls: A Litmus Test for AAP, Congress, and BJP

Vote counting will soon begin for Punjab's four assembly bypolls, seen as key tests for local political parties. The AAP, Congress, and BJP aim for strong performances, particularly after mixed results in earlier elections. Voter turnout stood at 63.91%, with Gidderbaha witnessing the highest participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:08 IST
Crucial Punjab Bypolls: A Litmus Test for AAP, Congress, and BJP
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Punjab's political landscape braces for change as vote counting commences for the bypolls across four crucial assembly seats: Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government sees this as a vital test of its mid-term performance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and BJP view these bypolls as pivotal, with AAP aiming to reclaim ground lost during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress is focused on leveraging the candidacies of prominent political spouses, while the BJP hopes for a significant rebound after past electoral setbacks.

Voter participation was solid at 63.91%, with Gidderbaha reporting the highest turnout at 81.90%. Security is tight at the counting centers, and results could revive or reshape political fortunes. Key candidates include Manpreet Singh Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, intensifying the electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024