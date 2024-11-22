Crucial Punjab Bypolls: A Litmus Test for AAP, Congress, and BJP

On Saturday, Punjab's political landscape braces for change as vote counting commences for the bypolls across four crucial assembly seats: Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's government sees this as a vital test of its mid-term performance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and BJP view these bypolls as pivotal, with AAP aiming to reclaim ground lost during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Congress is focused on leveraging the candidacies of prominent political spouses, while the BJP hopes for a significant rebound after past electoral setbacks.

Voter participation was solid at 63.91%, with Gidderbaha reporting the highest turnout at 81.90%. Security is tight at the counting centers, and results could revive or reshape political fortunes. Key candidates include Manpreet Singh Badal, Kewal Singh Dhillon, and Hardeep Singh Dimpy Dhillon, intensifying the electoral battle.

(With inputs from agencies.)