Punjab Farmers Stage Heated Protest Against CM Bhagwant Mann

Farmers in Punjab gathered at Amritsar's Golden Gate to protest against the state government led by Bhagwant Mann. The peaceful protest included effigy burning and demands for the release of arrested farmers, with leaders condemning human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:48 IST
DSP Maninder Singh Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, farmers in Punjab assembled at the Golden Gate in Amritsar to protest against the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The protest saw participation from various farmer groups, with Deputy Superintendent of Police Maninder Singh Pal assuring that necessary arrangements and security measures were in place, stating, "Force has been deployed. We are alert. Farmers are here. Protest will be done here."

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced plans to burn effigies of Chief Minister Mann in multiple districts to express their dissent. Pandher also demanded the immediate release of farmers purportedly detained by Punjab Police. "We will have programmes in around 18 districts," he remarked, emphasizing that the protests against human rights violations would be peaceful and widespread.

Gurbachan Singh Chhaba, a leader of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, criticized CM Mann for abruptly leaving a meeting with farmers and accused his government of infringing on rights and freedoms. Chhaba claimed that the Mann government was acting under central influence to suppress farmer protests, but vowed that their peaceful demonstrations would continue until their demands are heard and addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

