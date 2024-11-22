Left Menu

Kharge's Confidence in Congress Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, expressed confidence about Congress and its allies gaining power in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, following the assembly polls. Despite exit polls favoring BJP-led alliances, Kharge believes Congress has performed well and remains optimistic about the results expected on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:27 IST
Kharge's Confidence in Congress Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Mallikarjun Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress party, has expressed his confidence in Congress and its allies securing a win in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

As exit polls suggest a lead for BJP-led alliances, Kharge remains hopeful, citing his active involvement in regional meetings and the party's performance thus far.

The results, due on November 23, will reveal whether Kharge's optimism will translate into success at the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024