Kharge's Confidence in Congress Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand

Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress party, has expressed his confidence in Congress and its allies securing a win in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.

As exit polls suggest a lead for BJP-led alliances, Kharge remains hopeful, citing his active involvement in regional meetings and the party's performance thus far.

The results, due on November 23, will reveal whether Kharge's optimism will translate into success at the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)