Kharge's Confidence in Congress Victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress President, expressed confidence about Congress and its allies gaining power in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, following the assembly polls. Despite exit polls favoring BJP-led alliances, Kharge believes Congress has performed well and remains optimistic about the results expected on November 23.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:27 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge, President of the Congress party, has expressed his confidence in Congress and its allies securing a win in the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly elections.
As exit polls suggest a lead for BJP-led alliances, Kharge remains hopeful, citing his active involvement in regional meetings and the party's performance thus far.
The results, due on November 23, will reveal whether Kharge's optimism will translate into success at the polls.

