European Dilemma: Navigating ICC Warrants for Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court on Thursday issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri, citing alleged war crimes in the Gaza conflict. The move has triggered a mix of reactions across Europe.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended an invitation to Netanyahu, assuring him of safety from the ICC's ruling, a stance that underscores Orban's contentious rapport with the EU and his closeness to Israel. Other European nations, however, pledged adherence to ICC mandates, with Germany and France yet to clarify their positions.

Contrasting responses highlight the tensions between adhering to international law versus political alliances. The ICC lacks enforcement power, relying on member states to act on its rulings, which has led to varied interpretations and diplomatic predicaments across the continent.

(With inputs from agencies.)