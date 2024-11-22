Adani Accusations: YS Sharmila's Scathing Critique of Andhra’s Power Deals

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, recently criticized her brother and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly handing over the state's interests to the Adani Group, dubbing it 'Adani Pradesh'.

This criticism follows the US Department of Justice's charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani for allegedly engaging in a bribery scheme to secure lucrative solar power contracts in India—a claim the group denies.

Sharmila alleges corruption under the YSR Congress Party's rule, accusing Jagan of tarnishing Andhra Pradesh's reputation globally. She demands comprehensive reviews of Adani's deals and calls for government accountability at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)