Adani Accusations: YS Sharmila's Scathing Critique of Andhra’s Power Deals

YS Sharmila accuses her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of corrupt dealings with the Adani Group, allegedly transforming Andhra Pradesh into 'Adani Pradesh.' She claims agreements with Adani burdened the state financially and demanded accountability from associated officials and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:32 IST
YS Sharmila
  • Country:
  • India

YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, recently criticized her brother and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly handing over the state's interests to the Adani Group, dubbing it 'Adani Pradesh'.

This criticism follows the US Department of Justice's charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani for allegedly engaging in a bribery scheme to secure lucrative solar power contracts in India—a claim the group denies.

Sharmila alleges corruption under the YSR Congress Party's rule, accusing Jagan of tarnishing Andhra Pradesh's reputation globally. She demands comprehensive reviews of Adani's deals and calls for government accountability at all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

