Adani Accusations: YS Sharmila's Scathing Critique of Andhra’s Power Deals
YS Sharmila accuses her brother YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of corrupt dealings with the Adani Group, allegedly transforming Andhra Pradesh into 'Adani Pradesh.' She claims agreements with Adani burdened the state financially and demanded accountability from associated officials and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
YS Sharmila, president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, recently criticized her brother and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly handing over the state's interests to the Adani Group, dubbing it 'Adani Pradesh'.
This criticism follows the US Department of Justice's charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani for allegedly engaging in a bribery scheme to secure lucrative solar power contracts in India—a claim the group denies.
Sharmila alleges corruption under the YSR Congress Party's rule, accusing Jagan of tarnishing Andhra Pradesh's reputation globally. She demands comprehensive reviews of Adani's deals and calls for government accountability at all levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Bribery Allegations Stir Tensions in Karnataka
Calls Renew for Probe into Adani Group Amid U.S. Bribery Allegations
Bribery Allegations Rock Andhra Pradesh: CM Promises Action
Adani's Legal Storm: Bribery Allegations and $265 Million Solar Scheme
Solar Energy Corp of India Responds to Adani Bribery Allegations