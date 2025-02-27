Sam Pitroda Denies Land and Bribery Allegations Amid Controversy

On Thursday, Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda publicly denied any claims of owning land, homes, or stocks in India. He emphasized that throughout his career, he has never received a salary from the Indian government. Responding to media speculations, Pitroda, now 83, firmly declared that he has never paid or accepted bribes in India or elsewhere.

Using X, Pitroda expressed, 'Statement for the Record: In light of recent reports in the Indian media, both on television and in print, I wish to categorically state the following: I do not own any land, home, or stocks in India. Additionally, during my tenure working with the Government of India--whether with Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in the mid-1980s or with Dr Manmohan Singh from 2004 to 2014--I have never taken/received any salary.'

Meanwhile, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi leveled accusations against Pitroda, citing involvement in 'anti-India activities' and alleged illegal retention of a leased plot in Bengaluru's Yelahanka forest area. Joshi alleged Pitroda made pro-China statements and criticised him for not returning the land post-lease expiry, calling for state intervention and potential criminal charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)