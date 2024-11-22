Congress Strategizes with Observers Ahead of Crucial State Elections

In an effort to manage upcoming political outcomes, the Congress has strategically appointed observers to oversee post-election scenarios in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, just a day before the assembly poll results are announced.

According to a party statement, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has dispatched Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and G Parameshwara as AICC observers to Maharashtra with immediate effect. In Jharkhand, observers named include Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Krishna Allavuru.

Exit polls mostly lean towards a victory for the BJP-led alliances in both states, although the Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition could gain an edge in Maharashtra. The crucial vote counting is scheduled for November 23 following elections held in Maharashtra and on November 13 and 20 in Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)