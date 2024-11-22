NY Judge Allows Trump to Seek Dismissal in Hush Money Case Post-Election

A New York judge granted Donald Trump the option to seek dismissal of his hush money criminal case following his win in the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5.

Previously sentenced for this case, Trump's legal team argues the charges infringe on his ability to govern, labeling them 'unconstitutional impediments.' The Manhattan District Attorney's office proposed delaying proceedings until after his four-year term beginning Jan. 20, while they argue against dismissal.

Judge Juan Merchan set a deadline of Dec. 2 for Trump's motion to dismiss and Dec. 9 for the prosecution's response, acknowledging Trump's right to present his case through written motions.

(With inputs from agencies.)