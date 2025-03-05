Australia Faces Challenges Amid Trump's Second Presidential Term

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong has expressed concerns over the disruptive impact of Donald Trump's second presidential term, emphasizing a marked increase in executive orders since Trump reassumed office six weeks ago. Wong spoke candidly at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney.

Highlighting a shift towards a different America under this administration, she pinpointed tariffs as a significant focal point for Trump, with Australia's request for a steel and aluminum tariff exemption pending. Despite uncertainty, Wong remains optimistic about the negotiations.

Reaffirming the strength of the U.S.-Australia alliance, Wong noted that differing positions between the nations are normal and should be navigated strategically. She stressed the enduring value of their strategic partnership, despite political changes.

