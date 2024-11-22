Trump Seeks Dismissal of Historic Criminal Case Post-Election Win

Donald Trump has been granted permission by a New York judge to seek dismissal of the criminal case in which he was convicted on 34 felony counts. The case involves hush money paid to a porn star, following Trump's triumph in the Nov. 5 presidential election.

Justice Juan Merchan of the New York State Supreme Court has delayed Trump's sentencing, originally set for next Tuesday, prompting discussions about deferring proceedings until the end of Trump's presidential term starting January 2025. Trump's legal team argues that the case poses 'unconstitutional impediments' to his ability to govern.

Prosecutors claim otherwise but have agreed to give Trump time to make his case through written motions. The case originates from a $130,000 payment by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to Stormy Daniels, which Trump denies. This marks the first instance of a U.S. president being convicted of a criminal offense.

