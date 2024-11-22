Trump Seeks Dismissal of Historic Criminal Case Post-Election Win
A New York judge has permitted Donald Trump to pursue dismissal of his criminal case post his November victory in the U.S. presidential election. Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts involving hush money payments. The case stems from a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, which Trump denies.
Donald Trump has been granted permission by a New York judge to seek dismissal of the criminal case in which he was convicted on 34 felony counts. The case involves hush money paid to a porn star, following Trump's triumph in the Nov. 5 presidential election.
Justice Juan Merchan of the New York State Supreme Court has delayed Trump's sentencing, originally set for next Tuesday, prompting discussions about deferring proceedings until the end of Trump's presidential term starting January 2025. Trump's legal team argues that the case poses 'unconstitutional impediments' to his ability to govern.
Prosecutors claim otherwise but have agreed to give Trump time to make his case through written motions. The case originates from a $130,000 payment by Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to Stormy Daniels, which Trump denies. This marks the first instance of a U.S. president being convicted of a criminal offense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Usha Vance's Ancestral Village Rejoices as Trump Secures Election Victory
Pound Surges amidst Trump's U.S. Election Victory
Trump's Election Victory Casts Shadow Over Global Climate Efforts
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates Donald Trump on his election victory, reports AP.
Putin Congratulates Trump Amid Election Victory and Future Uncertainty