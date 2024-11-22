Left Menu

Allegations of Voting Irregularities in Thane Assembly Seat

Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe has alleged irregularities in the post-voting process in the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat. He claims that poll materials were improperly stored and raised concerns about unsealed postal ballot envelopes and lack of CCTV coverage. Dighe demands a repoll and action from the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-11-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 22:59 IST
Allegations of Voting Irregularities in Thane Assembly Seat
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has erupted in Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat as Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe charged irregularities in the post-voting process.

Allegations include improper storage of poll materials and the lack of CCTV coverage in the observation room. Dighe provided video evidence to support these claims.

Additionally, Dighe criticized the handling of postal ballots, asserting envelopes were not sealed. He has called for the Election Commission to intervene for a repoll and to hold accountable those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024