Allegations of Voting Irregularities in Thane Assembly Seat

Controversy has erupted in Thane's Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat as Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Kedar Dighe charged irregularities in the post-voting process.

Allegations include improper storage of poll materials and the lack of CCTV coverage in the observation room. Dighe provided video evidence to support these claims.

Additionally, Dighe criticized the handling of postal ballots, asserting envelopes were not sealed. He has called for the Election Commission to intervene for a repoll and to hold accountable those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)