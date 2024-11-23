Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown in Palakkad: BJP, LDF Charge Ahead with Confidence

Palakkad by-election sees confident strides from BJP and LDF candidates. BJP's C Krishnakumar anticipates a sweeping victory, while LDF's P Sarin predicts a one-sided outcome with double the votes. Crucial battle for major parties as UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil joins the fray following Shafi Parambil's Lok Sabha win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:02 IST
High-Stakes Showdown in Palakkad: BJP, LDF Charge Ahead with Confidence
BJP leader C Krishnakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Palakkad Assembly by-election vote counting approaches, BJP candidate C Krishnakumar has voiced strong confidence in his party's chances. Speaking to ANI, Krishnakumar projected a decisive victory, indicating that a significant shift in Christian minority votes has bolstered BJP's prospects, traditionally favoring the UDF.

Meanwhile, LDF candidate P Sarin has also expressed certainty about his party's performance, citing expectations of more than doubling the votes from the 2021 assembly elections. Sarin described the upcoming bypolls as a potential one-sided victory for LDF, aiming for at least 70,000 votes.

Sarin attributed the shift in voter sentiment to dissatisfaction with the current MLA's performance, while Krishnakumar highlighted BJP's growing presence in Palakkad. The by-election sees a tripartite contest with UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil vying for the seat vacated by Shafi Parambil post his Lok Sabha victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024