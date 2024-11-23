High-Stakes Showdown in Palakkad: BJP, LDF Charge Ahead with Confidence

As the Palakkad Assembly by-election vote counting approaches, BJP candidate C Krishnakumar has voiced strong confidence in his party's chances. Speaking to ANI, Krishnakumar projected a decisive victory, indicating that a significant shift in Christian minority votes has bolstered BJP's prospects, traditionally favoring the UDF.

Meanwhile, LDF candidate P Sarin has also expressed certainty about his party's performance, citing expectations of more than doubling the votes from the 2021 assembly elections. Sarin described the upcoming bypolls as a potential one-sided victory for LDF, aiming for at least 70,000 votes.

Sarin attributed the shift in voter sentiment to dissatisfaction with the current MLA's performance, while Krishnakumar highlighted BJP's growing presence in Palakkad. The by-election sees a tripartite contest with UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil vying for the seat vacated by Shafi Parambil post his Lok Sabha victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)