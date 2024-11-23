Left Menu

Kailash Gahlot Switches to BJP, Joins Delhi Poll Coordination Committee

Former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is now part of the Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee. Gahlot resigned as Delhi's Transport Minister before joining BJP, citing a decline in values within AAP. Meanwhile, AAP announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:08 IST
Kailash Gahlot Switches to BJP, Joins Delhi Poll Coordination Committee
BJP leader Kailash Gahlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kailash Gahlot, a former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been appointed to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee. This development follows Gahlot's resignation from his role as Delhi Transport Minister and his departure from AAP on November 17, prior to joining BJP the next day.

The appointment was announced by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, who received approval from the party's senior leadership. Gahlot also met with Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, where they discussed strategies for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections anticipated early next year.

Gahlot described his meeting with Nadda as a 'courtesy meeting' focused on receiving guidance pertaining to organization and public service issues. He expressed a belief that a BJP-led government in Delhi could ensure world-class development and enhanced public services for the citizens. Gahlot cited a drift in values in AAP as the reason for his departure, encouraging others in similar positions to act.

In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched its electoral campaign by releasing a list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, with constituencies including Chhatarpur, Kiradi, and Matiala on the roster. In the previous 2020 assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats, leaving BJP with only eight seats according to ANI reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024