Kailash Gahlot Switches to BJP, Joins Delhi Poll Coordination Committee
Former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is now part of the Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee. Gahlot resigned as Delhi's Transport Minister before joining BJP, citing a decline in values within AAP. Meanwhile, AAP announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming elections.
Kailash Gahlot, a former leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been appointed to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee. This development follows Gahlot's resignation from his role as Delhi Transport Minister and his departure from AAP on November 17, prior to joining BJP the next day.
The appointment was announced by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva, who received approval from the party's senior leadership. Gahlot also met with Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda, where they discussed strategies for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections anticipated early next year.
Gahlot described his meeting with Nadda as a 'courtesy meeting' focused on receiving guidance pertaining to organization and public service issues. He expressed a belief that a BJP-led government in Delhi could ensure world-class development and enhanced public services for the citizens. Gahlot cited a drift in values in AAP as the reason for his departure, encouraging others in similar positions to act.
In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party has launched its electoral campaign by releasing a list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, with constituencies including Chhatarpur, Kiradi, and Matiala on the roster. In the previous 2020 assembly elections, AAP secured 62 out of 70 seats, leaving BJP with only eight seats according to ANI reports.
