Priyanka Gandhi Leads in Wayanad as BJP Surges in Maharashtra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading in Wayanad by over one lakh votes against CPI and BJP rivals. In Maharashtra's Nanded, BJP's Santukrao Hambarde edges past Congress. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance leads the Maharashtra assembly polls, with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP in significant positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:35 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-polls, Congress candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making headlines as she leads by over one lakh votes, according to early trends from the Election Commission. Gandhi Vadra, who has garnered 1,65,487 votes, maintains a significant lead of 1,08,558 votes over her competitors.

Her opponent, CPI's Sathyan Mokeri, trails closely behind, followed by BJP's Navya Haridas. Meanwhile, the by-polls featured notable contests in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states, with a focus on Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is taking the lead with Santukrao Marotrao Hambarde ahead by 5,983 votes in the Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. The state recorded a voter turnout of 53.78% on Wednesday. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has crossed the halfway mark in the assembly polls, leading in 172 seats according to Election Commission trends.

The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena commands 53 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) holds 33, and the BJP, 100. Within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, the NCP-SP leads in 12 seats, Congress in 17, and UBT Sena, 18. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party secured 2 seats, and other smaller factions like Jan Surajya Shakti, Peasants And Workers Party of India, and Swatantra Bharat Paksha are leading in a few seats, likely bolstering the MVA coalition.

