JMM-Led Coalition Eyes Victory in Jharkhand Amidst Tight Vote Count

The JMM-led INDIA bloc is leading in 46 of Jharkhand's 81 assembly seats while the BJP-headed NDA is trailing with 29 seats, as per early trends during the vote count. Prominent candidates include Chief Minister Hemant Soren. A record voter turnout of 67.74% marked these elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:36 IST
The JMM-led INDIA bloc was dominating the election race in Jharkhand as the vote count progressed on Saturday, establishing a lead in 46 of the 81 assembly seats. These figures come from the latest data on the Election Commission's website.

The counting commenced at 8 AM, showing the NDA, led by the BJP, lagging with just 29 seats. In significant races, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was ahead by 2,812 votes from Barhait, while NDA ally AJSU Party's Sudesh Mahto trailed in Silli by nearly 4,000 votes to JMM's Amit Kumar.

Polling occurred in two phases, with a record 67.74% voter turnout, marking the highest participation since Jharkhand's formation. This election involves the fate of 1,211 candidates, including several prominent political figures, making it a tight contest to watch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

