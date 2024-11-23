JMM-Led Coalition Eyes Victory in Jharkhand Amidst Tight Vote Count

The JMM-led INDIA bloc was dominating the election race in Jharkhand as the vote count progressed on Saturday, establishing a lead in 46 of the 81 assembly seats. These figures come from the latest data on the Election Commission's website.

The counting commenced at 8 AM, showing the NDA, led by the BJP, lagging with just 29 seats. In significant races, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was ahead by 2,812 votes from Barhait, while NDA ally AJSU Party's Sudesh Mahto trailed in Silli by nearly 4,000 votes to JMM's Amit Kumar.

Polling occurred in two phases, with a record 67.74% voter turnout, marking the highest participation since Jharkhand's formation. This election involves the fate of 1,211 candidates, including several prominent political figures, making it a tight contest to watch.

