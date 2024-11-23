Left Menu

Turkey's Controversial Move: Elected Mayors Replaced Amid Terrorism Allegations

Turkey's government removed two pro-Kurdish mayors in eastern cities over terrorism convictions, replacing them with state officials. The opposition and pro-Kurdish parties criticized the decision, viewing it as a suppression of democratic rights. This move follows a pattern of replacing elected officials on similar charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:52 IST
Turkey's Controversial Move: Elected Mayors Replaced Amid Terrorism Allegations
  • Country:
  • Turkey

The Turkish government took decisive action on Friday by stripping two elected pro-Kurdish mayors of their posts in the eastern cities of Tunceli and Ovacik, citing convictions on terrorism-related offenses. The interior ministry announced that state officials were temporarily appointed to fill these positions.

This move is part of a broader pattern, as dozens of pro-Kurdish mayors from precedent parties have faced similar fates. The Democratic Regions Party (DEM) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) have been vocal in their criticism. CHP leader Ozgur Ozel described the appointments as "a theft of the national will," pointing to the democratic injustice of removing mayors elected by popular vote.

The government's appointment of trustees follows recent actions in southeastern cities where mayors were also replaced over terrorism accusations related to PKK connections. This continues amidst ongoing political tension over Turkey's longstanding conflict with the PKK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024