Turkey's Controversial Move: Elected Mayors Replaced Amid Terrorism Allegations

The Turkish government took decisive action on Friday by stripping two elected pro-Kurdish mayors of their posts in the eastern cities of Tunceli and Ovacik, citing convictions on terrorism-related offenses. The interior ministry announced that state officials were temporarily appointed to fill these positions.

This move is part of a broader pattern, as dozens of pro-Kurdish mayors from precedent parties have faced similar fates. The Democratic Regions Party (DEM) and the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) have been vocal in their criticism. CHP leader Ozgur Ozel described the appointments as "a theft of the national will," pointing to the democratic injustice of removing mayors elected by popular vote.

The government's appointment of trustees follows recent actions in southeastern cities where mayors were also replaced over terrorism accusations related to PKK connections. This continues amidst ongoing political tension over Turkey's longstanding conflict with the PKK.

