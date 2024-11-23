Solanki Secures Sishamau: Samajwadi Party's Victory in UP Bypoll
Naseem Solanki of the Samajwadi Party won the Sishamau assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh by defeating her closest rival by 8,564 votes. Irfan Solanki, her husband, previously held the seat before his disqualification due to a criminal conviction. The bypoll was held to fill the vacancy.
- Country:
- India
The Samajwadi Party has successfully retained the Sishamau assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh, with candidate Naseem Solanki securing a win against her nearest rival by a margin of 8,564 votes.
Official figures from the Election Commission report that Solanki achieved 69,714 votes, while the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) contestant Suresh Awasthi garnered 61,150 votes. The Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) candidate, Virendra Kumar, received 1,410 votes.
The bypoll was necessitated due to Irfan Solanki's disqualification following his criminal conviction. Irfan Solanki had secured victories in the previous three elections: 2012, 2017, and 2022. The new election marked another victory for the family under the Samajwadi Party's banner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
