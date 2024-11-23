Left Menu

Election Dramas: Maharashtra's Political Titans Face Tough Battle

In Maharashtra, key Congress figures Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat are facing tough defeats in their respective constituencies. Chavan trails BJP's Atul Bhosale, while Thorat is behind Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal. Additionally, Congress MLA Sangram Thopate lags behind NCP's Shankar Mandekar. Aaditya Thackeray leads in Mumbai, while Amit Thackeray trails.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:33 IST
Election Dramas: Maharashtra's Political Titans Face Tough Battle
Assembly elections Image Credit:

As election results unfold in Maharashtra, Congress sees challenging times with heavyweight leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat on the brink of defeat in their home constituencies.

Chavan is trailing by 24,807 votes to BJP's Atul Bhosale, while Thorat falls behind Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal by 13,837 votes. Both face an uphill battle with just a couple of rounds left.

Elsewhere, Congress's Sangram Thopate is trailing behind NCP contender Shankar Mandekar in Bhor, with a staggering deficit of 19,683 votes. Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray and Mahesh Sawant hold leads in their Mumbai battlegrounds, whereas Amit Thackeray lags in Mahim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024