Election Dramas: Maharashtra's Political Titans Face Tough Battle
In Maharashtra, key Congress figures Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat are facing tough defeats in their respective constituencies. Chavan trails BJP's Atul Bhosale, while Thorat is behind Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal. Additionally, Congress MLA Sangram Thopate lags behind NCP's Shankar Mandekar. Aaditya Thackeray leads in Mumbai, while Amit Thackeray trails.
As election results unfold in Maharashtra, Congress sees challenging times with heavyweight leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat on the brink of defeat in their home constituencies.
Chavan is trailing by 24,807 votes to BJP's Atul Bhosale, while Thorat falls behind Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal by 13,837 votes. Both face an uphill battle with just a couple of rounds left.
Elsewhere, Congress's Sangram Thopate is trailing behind NCP contender Shankar Mandekar in Bhor, with a staggering deficit of 19,683 votes. Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray and Mahesh Sawant hold leads in their Mumbai battlegrounds, whereas Amit Thackeray lags in Mahim.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Calls for Nationalization of Waqf Properties in Karnataka Amid Land Controversy
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya Booked for Spreading Alleged Fake News
BJP MLAs walkout of J-K Assembly to protest over resolution on special status.
BJP MLAs jump into well of the House; evicted by marshals on instructions of J-K speaker.
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance