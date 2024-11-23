Election Dramas: Maharashtra's Political Titans Face Tough Battle

As election results unfold in Maharashtra, Congress sees challenging times with heavyweight leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat on the brink of defeat in their home constituencies.

Chavan is trailing by 24,807 votes to BJP's Atul Bhosale, while Thorat falls behind Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal by 13,837 votes. Both face an uphill battle with just a couple of rounds left.

Elsewhere, Congress's Sangram Thopate is trailing behind NCP contender Shankar Mandekar in Bhor, with a staggering deficit of 19,683 votes. Meanwhile, Aaditya Thackeray and Mahesh Sawant hold leads in their Mumbai battlegrounds, whereas Amit Thackeray lags in Mahim.

(With inputs from agencies.)