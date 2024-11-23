Left Menu

Umakant Rajak's Triumphant Victory in Chandankiyari

JMM candidate Umakant Rajak achieved a significant win in the Chandankiyari seat in Jharkhand's Bokaro district, securing 90,027 votes. Runner-up Arjun Rajwar and former victor Amar Kumar Bauri followed with 56,294 and 56,091 votes, respectively. Rajak, previously with AJSU Party, switched to JMM before the election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 15:47 IST
Umakant Rajak's Triumphant Victory in Chandankiyari
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive turn of events, JMM candidate Umakant Rajak emerged victorious in the Chandankiyari constituency, Jharkhand, securing a strong lead over his competitors.

The Election Commission reported that Rajak received 90,027 votes, surpassing Arjun Rajwar of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, who garnered 56,294 votes, while Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP managed 56,091 votes.

The win marks a reversal from the 2019 assembly polls when Bauri defeated Rajak. Prior to the current election, Rajak switched allegiance from AJSU Party to JMM after seat-sharing adjustments favored the BJP in the constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024