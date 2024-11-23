Umakant Rajak's Triumphant Victory in Chandankiyari

In a decisive turn of events, JMM candidate Umakant Rajak emerged victorious in the Chandankiyari constituency, Jharkhand, securing a strong lead over his competitors.

The Election Commission reported that Rajak received 90,027 votes, surpassing Arjun Rajwar of the Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, who garnered 56,294 votes, while Amar Kumar Bauri of the BJP managed 56,091 votes.

The win marks a reversal from the 2019 assembly polls when Bauri defeated Rajak. Prior to the current election, Rajak switched allegiance from AJSU Party to JMM after seat-sharing adjustments favored the BJP in the constituency.

