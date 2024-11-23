Priyanka Gandhi's Landslide Victory in Wayanad: A Testament to Trust and Dedication

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress figure, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the constituents of Wayanad following her resounding victory in the Lok Sabha by-polls. As the final tallies roll in, Vadra has garnered an impressive 6,22,338 votes, leading by a substantial 4,10,931-vote margin.

In a heartfelt message on platform X, Vadra thanked the voters for their trust and assured them that she would be their voice in Parliament. She conveyed her appreciation for the unwavering support from her family, including Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi, as well as party members and volunteers, acknowledging their relentless efforts throughout her campaign.

Meanwhile, BJP's candidate Navya Haridas voiced her disappointment as election trends showed her trailing behind Vadra. Despite a campaign focused on development, Haridas noted that the BJP could not meet its expected election outcomes, attributing this to a lower-than-anticipated voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)