Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Landslide Victory in Wayanad: A Testament to Trust and Dedication

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a Congress leader, has thanked the people of Wayanad after winning the Lok Sabha by-polls with significant margins. Expressing gratitude on social media, Vadra acknowledged her supporters and family for their role in her victory and committed to serving the people in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 16:44 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Landslide Victory in Wayanad: A Testament to Trust and Dedication
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a prominent Congress figure, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the constituents of Wayanad following her resounding victory in the Lok Sabha by-polls. As the final tallies roll in, Vadra has garnered an impressive 6,22,338 votes, leading by a substantial 4,10,931-vote margin.

In a heartfelt message on platform X, Vadra thanked the voters for their trust and assured them that she would be their voice in Parliament. She conveyed her appreciation for the unwavering support from her family, including Sonia Gandhi, Robert Vadra, and Rahul Gandhi, as well as party members and volunteers, acknowledging their relentless efforts throughout her campaign.

Meanwhile, BJP's candidate Navya Haridas voiced her disappointment as election trends showed her trailing behind Vadra. Despite a campaign focused on development, Haridas noted that the BJP could not meet its expected election outcomes, attributing this to a lower-than-anticipated voter turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024