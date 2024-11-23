Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Triumph in Wayanad: A New Chapter in Indian Politics

Priyanka Gandhi achieved her first electoral victory from the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, defeating CPI(M)-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri by over 4.1 lakh votes. Despite a lower voter turnout, her margin surpassed her brother Rahul Gandhi's previous lead. Priyanka expressed gratitude to Wayanad's voters for their trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:36 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Triumph in Wayanad: A New Chapter in Indian Politics
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi celebrated her inaugural electoral win from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, outpacing CPI(M)-led LDF contender Sathyan Mokeri by a margin exceeding 4.1 lakh votes, as per the Election Commission's data.

Despite securing fewer votes than her brother Rahul Gandhi did in the previous April elections, Priyanka Gandhi's win featured a greater margin, underscoring her influence amidst a notable decline in voter participation in the November bypolls.

While CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's K. Surendran managed significant vote shares in the earlier polls, neither could replicate their performances in the by-election. Priyanka thanked the Wayanad electorate for their trust and pledged to represent their aspirations earnestly in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024