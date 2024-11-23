Priyanka Gandhi's Triumph in Wayanad: A New Chapter in Indian Politics

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi celebrated her inaugural electoral win from Kerala's Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, outpacing CPI(M)-led LDF contender Sathyan Mokeri by a margin exceeding 4.1 lakh votes, as per the Election Commission's data.

Despite securing fewer votes than her brother Rahul Gandhi did in the previous April elections, Priyanka Gandhi's win featured a greater margin, underscoring her influence amidst a notable decline in voter participation in the November bypolls.

While CPI's Annie Raja and BJP's K. Surendran managed significant vote shares in the earlier polls, neither could replicate their performances in the by-election. Priyanka thanked the Wayanad electorate for their trust and pledged to represent their aspirations earnestly in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)