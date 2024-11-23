Independent Candidates Triumph in Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Two independent candidates, Sharaddada Sonawane from Junnar and Shivaji Patil from Changad, secured victories in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Sonawane defeated NCP's Satyashil Sherkar with 73,355 votes. Meanwhile, Patil won against NCP's Rajesh Narsinhrao Patil by 24,134 votes, highlighting the independents' influence.
In the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly polls, two independent candidates have made significant gains by emerging victorious in key constituencies. The election results, declared on Saturday, showcased remarkable wins for Sharaddada Sonawane from Junnar and Shivaji Shattupa Patil from Chandgad.
Sharaddada Sonawane, rebelling against the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to run as an independent, achieved a notable victory over NCP (SP) candidate Satyashil Sherkar with a margin of 6,664 votes. Sonawane secured 73,355 votes, overshadowing Sherkar's 66,691. Meanwhile, the NCP's official Mahayuti candidate, Atul Benke, finished third with 48,100 votes.
In another constituency, Chandgad witnessed an independent triumph as Shivaji Shattupa Patil won by a margin of 24,134 votes against the NCP's Rajesh Narsinhrao Patil. These victories highlight the strength and influence of independent candidates amidst a crowded field of 4,136 contenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
