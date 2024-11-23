Sukhu Criticizes Factionalism in Himachal BJP
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu criticized the Himachal BJP for being divided into five factions, hindering the state's progress. He accused the opposition of focusing on personal attacks rather than policy-based criticism. Sukhu also celebrated Congress victories in Wayanad and Jharkhand, highlighting Priyanka Gandhi's record-breaking win.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu lashed out at the Himachal Pradesh BJP, accusing it of internal division and obstructionism that hamper the state's development efforts.
Sukhu noted that the BJP is split into five different factions, each guided by prominent leaders like J P Nadda, Anurag Thakur, and others, which he believes is causing significant disunity in the party.
He further lamented what he called the opposition's personal attacks against him, rather than engaging in constructive, policy-based criticism. Sukhu also took the opportunity to praise Congress for election successes, particularly Priyanka Gandhi's landmark victory in Wayanad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Stir Spotlight Amidst Wayanad Bypolls
Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP's Divisive Politics Ahead of Wayanad By-Polls
Tensions Flare at Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Roadshow Amid By-election Campaign
Priyanka Gandhi's Temple Visit Marks Campaign's Final Leg in Wayanad
Priyanka Gandhi Spurs Support in Wayanad Ahead of By-Polls