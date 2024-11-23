Sukhu Criticizes Factionalism in Himachal BJP

In a pointed critique, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu lashed out at the Himachal Pradesh BJP, accusing it of internal division and obstructionism that hamper the state's development efforts.

Sukhu noted that the BJP is split into five different factions, each guided by prominent leaders like J P Nadda, Anurag Thakur, and others, which he believes is causing significant disunity in the party.

He further lamented what he called the opposition's personal attacks against him, rather than engaging in constructive, policy-based criticism. Sukhu also took the opportunity to praise Congress for election successes, particularly Priyanka Gandhi's landmark victory in Wayanad.

(With inputs from agencies.)