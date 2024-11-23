JMM Secures Second Consecutive Win in Jharkhand

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition secured a decisive victory for a second consecutive term, claiming 56 seats in the 81-member assembly. Their dominating performance swept past the NDA, helmed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which secured only 24 seats.

In contrast to their robust 2019 election results with 47 seats, the JMM, aided by alliance partners Congress and RJD, dominated with 34 seats, while Congress and RJD won 16 and four seats respectively. CPI(ML) Liberation also made a mark with two seats.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, involved in a money-laundering case yet leading the charge, spotlighted his administration's social welfare programs and contended a BJP-led conspiracy against him. Meanwhile, BJP drove its campaign by highlighting alleged corruption and immigration issues, but failed to gain substantial ground.

