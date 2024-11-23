Left Menu

Jharkhand's Democratic Triumph: INDIA Bloc's Victory in Assembly Polls

Jharkhand's Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, expressed gratitude for the INDIA bloc's triumph in the assembly polls. The coalition, including JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPIM(L) Liberation, secured 56 out of 81 seats. Soren won the Barhait seat, defeating BJP's Hembrom. Soren plans to develop Jharkhand further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hailed the INDIA bloc's remarkable success in the recent assembly elections, thanking the electorate for their overwhelming support. The coalition, comprising JMM, Congress, RJD, and CPIM(L) Liberation, swept to victory, securing 56 out of 81 legislative seats.

Defeating BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom by a significant margin of 39,791 votes, Soren emerged as the victor from the Barhait constituency. At a press conference, Soren emphasized the coalition's triumph as a passage through 'the exam of democracy' and announced intentions to firm up strategies post-election.

The Chief Minister expressed his vision for Jharkhand's future, urging citizens to contribute ideas to elevate sectors such as industry, education, and agriculture, with the aim of transforming the state into a 'golden Jharkhand'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

