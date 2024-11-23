Left Menu

Key Players and Surprising Upsets: Jharkhand Assembly Elections Unveiled

The Jharkhand assembly elections showcased significant victories and defeats for major candidates. Hemant Soren returned as Chief Minister after a legal battle, while new political force JLKM made an impactful debut. Incumbents like Banna Gupta faced defeats, highlighting the shifting political landscape in Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand assembly elections culminated in a surprising mix of victories and defeats for prominent candidates, underscoring a shifting political landscape. Chief among the winners was Hemant Soren, who reclaimed the Chief Minister's position after a legal battle and a narrow escape from incarceration. His significant victory in the Barhait seat by 39,791 votes marks a substantial increase from the 2019 elections.

In another notable win, Heman Soren's wife, Kalpana Soren, clinched the Gandey seat by defeating the BJP's Muniya Devi with a margin of 17,142 votes, thus strengthening the family's political influence as Hemant navigated his legal troubles. Champai Soren, despite stepping down for Hemant's return, secured the Seraikela constituency on a BJP ticket.

Conversely, the elections marked setbacks for several political figures. The AJSU Party leader, Sudesh Mahto, lost his Silli seat by 23,867 votes, reflecting a challenging landscape for the party. Banna Gupta, the Congress leader and former health minister, succumbed in Jamshedpur West to JD(U)'s Saryu Roy. Newcomer JLKM, with its focus on local culture and youth employment, made notable inroads despite limited victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

