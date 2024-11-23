Thorat Criticizes BJP's 'Divisive Politics' After Defeat

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, after his unexpected defeat in the Sangamner constituency, criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for employing 'divisive politics and false propaganda' during the recent assembly elections.

Thorat, a former Maharashtra Congress chief, lost to Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal by over 10,000 votes. He alleged that the BJP's tactics, including the misuse of religion and money, undermined democratic principles.

Thorat also acknowledged that the state government's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' for women could have played a part in the BJP's win, calling it a politically driven scheme.

He accused the BJP of distracting voters with welfare schemes to overshadow critical issues like unemployment and inflation. Despite his loss, Thorat vowed to address any issues faced by his constituents in Sangamner.

Thorat's accusations highlight growing concerns about the electoral strategies used by the ruling party, as questions surface about the impact of such politics on democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)