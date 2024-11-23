MNS Fails to Secure Assembly Seat: Political Marginalization of Raj Thackeray's Party

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), under the leadership of Raj Thackeray, has experienced a significant setback, securing no representation in the state's assembly for the first time since entering politics in 2009. The party's candidates, including Raj Thackeray's son Amit, failed to win in the elections against the BJP-led Mahayuti's wave.

This marks a stark contrast to the MNS's early success in 2009, when they won 13 seats by capitalizing on the 'sons-of-the-soil' sentiment. Yet, their influence has dwindled over the years, with only one seat won in both the 2014 and 2019 elections.

The latest results leave the MNS sidelined with the BJP securing 128 seats out of the announced 280 of 288 constituencies. The Shiv Sena and NCP also captured major victories, raising critical questions about the future political standing of Raj Thackeray's party.

