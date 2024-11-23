Left Menu

JMM Triumph: The Sorens' Charismatic Campaign and Voter Sympathy

Jharkhand's JMM, led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren, secured a consecutive term, winning 34 out of 43 seats contested. The victory follows a successful campaign despite arrest controversies and allegations. The Sorens' influence among tribal communities and welfare schemes played a significant role in their electoral triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:06 IST
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by the influential duo Chief Minister Hemant Soren and legislator Kalpana Soren, has clinched a second term, withstanding challenges from political opponents and recent controversies. Despite facing allegations and Soren's brief arrest, the power couple leveraged their public appeal to drive home victory lanes.

The JMM secured 34 of the 43 seats contested, reported the Election Commission, marking an improvement from 2019's 30-seat win. Their success comes as a testament to their strong voter base among the tribal communities in Jharkhand, which remained loyal despite aggressive BJP campaigns.

Central to JMM's victory were populist welfare measures and assertive campaigns against the BJP's efforts to tarnish their image using central investigative agencies. The Sorens effectively countered anti-incumbency sentiments, highlighting their popular support by winning key constituencies, such as Barhait and Gandey.

