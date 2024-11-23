Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mahayuti Sweeps, Opposition Stumbles
In Maharashtra's assembly polls, the ruling Mahayuti coalition secured a resounding victory as key opposition parties like the MNS and VBA failed to gain traction. Despite fielding numerous candidates, both parties fell short. The Maharashtra electorate saw BJP and coalition partners dominate, while smaller parties struggled.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra assembly elections saw a sweeping victory for the Mahayuti alliance, leaving opposition parties like the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) floundering. Despite ambitious campaigns and extensive candidate rosters, both the MNS and VBA were unable to secure any seats.
In contrast, the ruling coalition, comprised of the BJP, Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena, and the NCP under Ajit Pawar, cruised to a landslide victory. The opposition's hopes were dashed as parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Azad Samaj Party also failed to make substantial inroads.
Even in regions where smaller parties like the Swabhimani Paksha and Prahar Janshakti Party were expected to have influence, they fell short. The Samajwadi Party and Jan Surajya Shakti managed to capture two seats each, while minor parties earned a single seat in this fiercely contested political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
