Congress Claims Victory in Karnataka Bypolls Amid Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on Saturday that the Congress party has clinched victory in all three bypolls in Karnataka, overcoming adversaries BJP and JD(S) amid various allegations. The Congress emerged triumphant in Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna, where they successfully defeated BJP and JD(S) candidates.

Addressing a press conference, Siddaramaiah stated, "By-elections for three assembly constituencies have been held. I knew that we would win all three seats, and we did. Despite BJP and JD(S) joining forces and levelling numerous allegations against us, we prevailed." He further dismissed the misinformation campaigns concerning issues like MUDA and Waqf, while emphasizing their defamation attempts.

Key victories included Congress's Yasir Pathan defeating ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai's son in Shiggaon, and CP Yogeshwara overpowering HD Kumaraswamy's son in Channapatna. Siddaramaiah also congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her dramatic win in the Wayanad bypoll. The Karnataka CM acknowledged Congress's setbacks in Maharashtra but praised Hemant Soren's success in Jharkhand's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)