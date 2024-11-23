Left Menu

Congress Claims Victory in Karnataka Bypolls Amid Allegations

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced Congress's victory in all three Karnataka bypolls, defeating BJP and JD(S). Despite allegations from opponents, Congress candidates emerged victorious in Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna. Siddaramaiah criticized misinformation campaigns and highlighted Congress's electoral success in Wayanad and Jharkhand while acknowledging setbacks in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 23:31 IST
Congress Claims Victory in Karnataka Bypolls Amid Allegations
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared on Saturday that the Congress party has clinched victory in all three bypolls in Karnataka, overcoming adversaries BJP and JD(S) amid various allegations. The Congress emerged triumphant in Shiggaon, Sandur, and Channapatna, where they successfully defeated BJP and JD(S) candidates.

Addressing a press conference, Siddaramaiah stated, "By-elections for three assembly constituencies have been held. I knew that we would win all three seats, and we did. Despite BJP and JD(S) joining forces and levelling numerous allegations against us, we prevailed." He further dismissed the misinformation campaigns concerning issues like MUDA and Waqf, while emphasizing their defamation attempts.

Key victories included Congress's Yasir Pathan defeating ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai's son in Shiggaon, and CP Yogeshwara overpowering HD Kumaraswamy's son in Channapatna. Siddaramaiah also congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her dramatic win in the Wayanad bypoll. The Karnataka CM acknowledged Congress's setbacks in Maharashtra but praised Hemant Soren's success in Jharkhand's elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024