NCP Dynamics: Family Feuds and Political Fortunes in Baramati

In a keenly observed battle for the Baramati assembly seat, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar triumphed over his nephew, NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, by a significant margin, causing ripples within the political landscape of Maharashtra.

NCP spokesperson Amol Mitkari criticized NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, demanding an apology for fielding Yugendra against Ajit, reminiscent of Ajit Pawar's previous apology for a similar electoral contest involving his wife.

Amidst the political turmoil, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance continued its stronghold, clinching 230 of the 288 assembly seats, while reflecting growing challenges faced by opposition parties, including the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)