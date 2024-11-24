Uttar Pradesh Turmoil: SP Workers Detained Over Voting Protest

In an early Sunday incident, approximately 35 workers from the Samajwadi Party were apprehended in a district of Uttar Pradesh. They were traveling to Lucknow from Moradabad to protest alleged voting manipulations in the Kundarki assembly by-election, a senior official confirmed.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav responded to the arrests by appealing to President Draupudi Murmi and various institutions, including the Supreme Court, urging them to address the issue swiftly. He asserted that the state's BJP government should not engage in injustices against citizens advocating for their voting rights.

The Sitapur police reported stopping 35 individuals labeled as 'suspicious' along with five vehicles during a routine check. The preventive measure aimed to avert crime. Police indicated action would follow if relevant vehicle documents were missing. Yadav criticized these detentions, alleging they sought to cover up claims of election misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)