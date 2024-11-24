Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Turmoil: SP Workers Detained Over Voting Protest

Around 35 Samajwadi Party workers were detained en route to Lucknow to protest alleged voting irregularities in the Kundarki bypoll. Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the President, Supreme Court, and other bodies to intervene. The detained workers reportedly had their IDs but were withheld necessities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 24-11-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 14:11 IST
Uttar Pradesh Turmoil: SP Workers Detained Over Voting Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an early Sunday incident, approximately 35 workers from the Samajwadi Party were apprehended in a district of Uttar Pradesh. They were traveling to Lucknow from Moradabad to protest alleged voting manipulations in the Kundarki assembly by-election, a senior official confirmed.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav responded to the arrests by appealing to President Draupudi Murmi and various institutions, including the Supreme Court, urging them to address the issue swiftly. He asserted that the state's BJP government should not engage in injustices against citizens advocating for their voting rights.

The Sitapur police reported stopping 35 individuals labeled as 'suspicious' along with five vehicles during a routine check. The preventive measure aimed to avert crime. Police indicated action would follow if relevant vehicle documents were missing. Yadav criticized these detentions, alleging they sought to cover up claims of election misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024