US Government Overhaul: A New Era with Musk and Ramaswamy

US President-elect Donald Trump plans to overhaul the government with a new department headed by tech billionaire Elon Musk and Indian-origin entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, posing a significant challenge to China. This initiative is perceived as a threat to China's political system by Zheng Yongnian, an esteemed academic and policy advisor.

Trump's strategy includes massive deregulation and a leaner government workforce, aiming to transform the US political system into a competitive force. If successful, this could result in what has been referred to as 'state capitalism with American characteristics', potentially reshaping global market dynamics.

China, bracing itself for Trump's possible second term, plans countermeasures including enhancing its domestic market under the dual circulation strategy, and policy adjustments to mitigate the impact of potential US tariffs. Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed China's commitment to high-standard opening up for trade and investment amidst these geopolitical changes.

