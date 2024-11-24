Left Menu

Freedom Party's Styria Triumph: A Political Shift in Austria

Austria's far-right Freedom Party won a state election in Styria, marking their first victory there. The win emphasizes their influence amid ongoing national coalition talks. Historically significant, it is the first state victory since Carinthia and highlights the region's political shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 21:21 IST
In a remarkable political development, Austria's far-right Freedom Party achieved a milestone victory in the Styria state election, securing a triumph for the first time in the region. This win reflects echoes of last September's general election, showcasing the party's rising strength as national coalition discussions proceed.

Though the Styria election carries limited direct national repercussions, it adds pressure on those currently negotiating Austria's first three-way government since 1949. This marks only the second state win for the eurosceptic, Russia-friendly Freedom Party, their previous being Carinthia during former leader Joerg Haider's prominence in the late 1990s and 2000s.

According to projections by pollster Foresight, the Freedom Party secured 35.3% of votes, surpassing the conservative People's Party's 26.6%. This is a historic first since World War Two, with neither the People's Party nor the Social Democrats winning in the state, famed as the birthplace of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Freedom Party now looks to form a coalition for a majority in Styria's state assembly.

