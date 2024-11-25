BJP Clinches Victory in Assam By-Polls

Assam's Chief Minister and BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, celebrated the party's triumph in the assembly by-polls held in Guwahati, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured all five contested seats. Key victories included BJP candidates winning in Behali and UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma capturing the Sidli seat.

BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah and Nihar Ranjan Das claimed wins in Samaguri and Dholai, respectively. The elections took place across 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats in 15 states, with significant battles in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala's Wayanad, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Congress debuted.

Chief Minister Sarma, earlier on Sunday, revealed the BJP's strategy for Assam's 2026 assembly elections, aiming at five pivotal constituencies with notable religious minority populations. Emphasizing justice over appeasement, Sarma highlighted their successful win in a religiously diverse Karimganj, marking a significant party achievement.

