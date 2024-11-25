Left Menu

Yamandu Orsi's Victory: A New Era for Uruguay's Center-Left

Yamandu Orsi, a center-left candidate, won Uruguay's presidential election with 49.81% of the vote against conservative Alvaro Delgado. Orsi aims to foster national dialogue and economic growth, with a focus on reducing taxes, boosting investment, and cooperating with Europe on drug trafficking. Uruguay's political climate remains stable and undivided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 09:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 09:41 IST
Center-left opposition candidate Yamandu Orsi has secured victory in Uruguay's presidential election, with official results confirming his win with 49.81% of the vote over conservative opponent Alvaro Delgado's 45.90%.

Addressing Broad Front party supporters in Montevideo, Orsi promised to foster national dialogue and steer the country towards progress, emphasizing freedom and equality.

Orsi aims to attract investments while avoiding tax increases, and enhance cooperation with Europe on drug trafficking. The election capped a year marked by political calmness despite global tensions, with Orsi pledging to continue Uruguay's moderate path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

