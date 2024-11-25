Karti Chidambaram Denies EVM Tampering Amidst Controversial Election Allegations

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated on Monday that he has participated in elections since 2004 without encountering any evidence of electronic voting machine (EVM) tampering. Addressing ANI, Chidambaram remarked, "I have been using EVMs in elections since 2004 and personally, I have never experienced or witnessed any form of manipulation."

Acknowledging the disparity between his view and those of some party members, Chidambaram insists that allegations of manipulation must be supported by scientific evidence. He added, "I am not willing to change my perspective without scientific proof of manipulation. Many in my party hold different opinions, and it's up to them to explain their stance."

Emphasizing his trust in EVMs, he highlighted that parties have both won and lost elections using the machines. "While others may cast doubts on EVM efficacy, I personally remain confident in their reliability, as elections using EVMs have resulted in both victories and defeats," Chidambaram stated.

Chidambaram also called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into Adani-related allegations, noting skepticism about the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, permitting an adjournment motion on the issue. "In my last Lok Sabha experience, the Speaker, who remains in office, refrained from allowing such motions. The Adani matter warrants a parliamentary investigation," he asserted.

Meanwhile, seasoned Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh expressed concerns over the BJP's success in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, accusing the party of manipulating targeted polling booths via EVMs. "The Maharashtra election results seemed to align precisely with BJP's expectations, with 132 of their 148 candidates winning, achieving an 89% success rate," Singh posted on social media platform X.

In contrast, Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, part of the Maharashtra MVA alliance, emphasized the necessity of evidence to substantiate EVM manipulation claims, expressing intent to discuss the issue with Congress. "I will consult Congress during the INDIA alliance meeting; we are gathering evidence to validate these allegations," Sule stated, during her visit to Delhi for the Parliament's first winter session.

