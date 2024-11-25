Rumors Dismissed: Patole Stands Firm Amid Election Aftermath

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, has firmly dismissed speculation regarding his resignation following the party's defeat in the assembly polls. Reiterating the focus on 'collective accountability,' Patole underscored that the election outcome did not resonate with the people's sentiments.

Patole conveyed these concerns to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting discrepancies between Lok Sabha bypoll performances and assembly election results. Despite the active involvement of leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance underperformed, obtaining only 46 seats compared to Mahayuti's 230.

Addressing resignation speculations, Patole clarified that such notions were merely rumors. He insisted on discussions with senior leaders, including a planned meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Patole expressed anxiety over the state of democracy, asserting that the government did not reflect the voters' choice.

