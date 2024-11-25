Left Menu

Rumors Dismissed: Patole Stands Firm Amid Election Aftermath

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole quashes resignation rumors post-assembly polls, emphasizing collective responsibility for defeat. He expressed concerns over discrepancies in election outcomes to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance's performance fell short, winning only 46 against Mahayuti's 230 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 18:09 IST
Rumors Dismissed: Patole Stands Firm Amid Election Aftermath
Maharashtra Congress chief
  • Country:
  • India

Nana Patole, Maharashtra Congress chief, has firmly dismissed speculation regarding his resignation following the party's defeat in the assembly polls. Reiterating the focus on 'collective accountability,' Patole underscored that the election outcome did not resonate with the people's sentiments.

Patole conveyed these concerns to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, highlighting discrepancies between Lok Sabha bypoll performances and assembly election results. Despite the active involvement of leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance underperformed, obtaining only 46 seats compared to Mahayuti's 230.

Addressing resignation speculations, Patole clarified that such notions were merely rumors. He insisted on discussions with senior leaders, including a planned meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Patole expressed anxiety over the state of democracy, asserting that the government did not reflect the voters' choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024