Celebrating Victory: AAP's 'Shukrana Yatra' from Patiala to Amritsar
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to hold a 'Shukrana Yatra' from Patiala to Amritsar following their victory in three assembly seats during the November 20 bypolls. The yatra, starting at Patiala's Kali Mata Temple, will conclude at the Ram Tirath Temple in Amritsar, symbolizing gratitude for the voters' trust.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans a ceremonial 'Shukrana Yatra' from Patiala to Amritsar to express gratitude for its recent electoral success. This follows significant victories in three assembly seats during the November 20 bypolls.
The march will initiate from the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala and make its way through key locations, concluding at Amritsar's Ram Tirath Temple. The event highlights the enthusiasm among party workers and leaders after the by-election wins.
AAP leader Tarunpreet Singh Sond noted that the public mandate reflected trust in the party's governance, marking an important milestone amid competition from rival parties.
