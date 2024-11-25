Left Menu

U.S. Moves Closer to Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire Deal

The U.S. government's discussions on a Lebanon-Israel ceasefire were deemed positive and are progressing towards a deal, according to a White House statement. National Security Spokesperson John Kirby indicated that negotiations are constructive, but emphasized that the agreement isn't finalized until all terms are settled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-11-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 23:05 IST
In a move towards peace, the U.S. government described recent discussions on the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire as promising and heading in the right direction.

John Kirby, spokesperson for national security, confirmed the progress, stating that the conversations have been constructive, with a positive trend emerging.

Kirby cautioned that while the trajectory is favorable, the deal remains unresolved until all aspects are fully agreed upon.

