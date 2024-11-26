Angela Merkel's Memoir: A Tale of Leadership and Reflections

Angela Merkel's newly released memoir, 'Freedom,' delves into the intricacies of her 16-year leadership as Germany's Chancellor. The book highlights her dealings with influential figures such as Vladimir Putin, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, offering a behind-the-scenes look at her diplomatic and political strategies.

Merkel revisits pivotal moments, including the global financial crisis, the influx of refugees in 2015-16, and the COVID-19 pandemic. She particularly examines her controversial decision to maintain strong trade ties with Russia and help broker a peace deal for eastern Ukraine.

The memoir also reflects on Brexit, with Merkel questioning her efforts to prevent it, and recounts her choice to step down on her own terms, addressing public health concerns and the personal stress of leadership. 'Freedom' paints a comprehensive portrait of Merkel's impactful yet challenging career.

(With inputs from agencies.)