AAP's Foundation: A Symbol of Honest Governance

On its foundation day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) celebrated its core values of honesty and dedication to public welfare, with party leader Arvind Kejriwal asserting their resolve to protect the Constitution and democracy. He noted the significance of their anniversary coinciding with Constitution Day.

Kejriwal showcased the AAP's governance model as rooted in honesty and prioritizing the common man, contrasting it with what he called "Jhuggi tourism" by opponents. He criticized leaders who visit slums for appearances only to later approve demolition there, urging caution against such actions.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi praised the party’s focus on development-centered politics. She emphasized the transformation of government schools and AAP's success in achieving development and honest governance as key election-winning strategies. The AAP aims for a third successive term in Delhi’s 2025 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)