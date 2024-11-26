Left Menu

Unyielding Unrest: Imran Khan's Unbowed Supporters Take to Islamabad Streets

Thousands rally in Pakistan's capital demanding the release of ex-PM Imran Khan, imprisoned since Aug 2023, claiming charges are politically driven. Security forces struggle to contain protests led by his wife, adding pressure despite government's harsh tactics. Economic impacts escalate amidst rising unrest and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:57 IST
Imran Khan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In the heart of Pakistan's capital, thousands have gathered demanding the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, imprisoned on charges he claims are politically motivated. Since August 2023, Khan has maintained that his incarceration is the result of a conspiracy, a claim authorities deny.

The government has deployed sweeping security measures, including city lockdowns and a show of force, yet they struggle to suppress Khan's fervent supporters. His wife, Bushra Bibi, now leads the protests and has galvanized crowds with personal addresses, strategically advancing the demonstration from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad.

Amidst administrative tension and economic setbacks, the political landscape grows more volatile. Authorities warn of increased violence, facing pressure not just from Khan's impassioned base but also the financial repercussions of prolonged unrest. As the situation escalates, questions about governance and civil freedoms take center stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

