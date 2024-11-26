Delhi's Slum Politics: A Battle to Win Hearts
In the lead-up to Delhi's assembly polls, AAP and BJP leaders are campaigning in slum areas, each accusing the other of neglecting or exploiting the residents. Both parties promise improvements in living conditions, amid accusations of 'Jhuggi Tourism' and political maneuvering over demolished settlements.
As Delhi gears up for its assembly elections, the city's slum areas have become a focal point in the contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Tuesday, leaders from both parties visited the slum clusters, each vowing better services and criticizing the other for past actions.
BJP's Delhi leadership, led by state president Virendra Sachdeva, engaged with slum dwellers in the city through the 'Jhuggi Ratri Pravas Abhiyan,' a night stay initiative at 250 locations. Sachdeva alleged that these areas were once strongholds for AAP but have since shifted loyalties due to dissatisfaction with their governance.
The AAP, with leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, accused BJP of 'Jhuggi Tourism' and neglecting the displaced residents of recently demolished slums. As both parties vie for the support of this crucial vote bank, they have pledged enhanced amenities through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board if elected.
