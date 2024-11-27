Left Menu

EVM Controversy: Questions Over Maharashtra's Election Results

Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes the recent Maharashtra election results, spotlighting Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The party questions the Mahayuti's overwhelming win, citing concerns like malfunctioning and potential hacking of EVMs. It points to anomalies such as mismatches in voting tallies and suggests a possible 'EVM scam'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-11-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 14:33 IST
EVM Controversy: Questions Over Maharashtra's Election Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold statement on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed skepticism over Maharashtra's recent assembly election results, suggesting that the ruling Mahayuti coalition's success was akin to winning a 'bumper lucky draw' under suspect circumstances.

The editorial in the party's publication, Saamana, highlighted apprehensions about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Despite US billionaire Elon Musk's praise for India's rapid vote counting, the party noted widespread public distrust, referencing Musk's previous remarks on EVM vulnerability to hacking.

Highlighting dubious patterns in vote tallies and regional connections of the machines, Shiv Sena (UBT) has tossed the term 'EVM scam' into the political arena, raising questions about the integrity of the Mahayuti's win, which significantly outperformed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024