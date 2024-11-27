EVM Controversy: Questions Over Maharashtra's Election Results

In a bold statement on Wednesday, Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed skepticism over Maharashtra's recent assembly election results, suggesting that the ruling Mahayuti coalition's success was akin to winning a 'bumper lucky draw' under suspect circumstances.

The editorial in the party's publication, Saamana, highlighted apprehensions about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Despite US billionaire Elon Musk's praise for India's rapid vote counting, the party noted widespread public distrust, referencing Musk's previous remarks on EVM vulnerability to hacking.

Highlighting dubious patterns in vote tallies and regional connections of the machines, Shiv Sena (UBT) has tossed the term 'EVM scam' into the political arena, raising questions about the integrity of the Mahayuti's win, which significantly outperformed the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi.

(With inputs from agencies.)