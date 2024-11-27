Left Menu

A Singular Victory: Trump's Unexpected Win in a Manhattan Precinct

In Manhattan's Two Bridges precinct, Donald Trump claimed a rare win over Kamala Harris. His victory marks a significant achievement in a Democratic stronghold, as Trump's support rose notably across New York City, leveraging dissatisfaction with Harris among local voters, particularly within Asian communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:32 IST
Donald Trump achieved an unexpected victory in Manhattan's Two Bridges precinct, the only area where he outperformed Kamala Harris. Known as a Democratic stronghold, Manhattan seldom leans right, making Trump's win noteworthy.

Preliminary results showed Trump leading by 16 votes from nearly 500 cast, marking his first victory in the borough since his 2016 presidential campaign. This gain is part of a broader trend, with Trump securing 30% of New York City's total presidential vote, a 7-point improvement from 2020.

Key shifts arose from decreased turnout among Harris supporters and increasing support from Asian communities, as highlighted by Two Bridges residents who receive news primarily through Chinese-language media favoring Trump. Trump's promises targeting migrant crime and immigration resonated with voters, illustrating localized shifts in political leanings.

