Telangana and Andhra Pradesh MLC Elections: Smooth Voting with High Turnout

The MLC elections in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh witnessed a smooth process with a high voter turnout of 93.55% in Nalgonda Teachers' constituency. Authorities ensured peaceful elections under tight security, with vote counting scheduled for March 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:48 IST
Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections proceeded smoothly, with a commendable voter turnout reported. In the Nalgonda Teachers' constituency, the participation rate reached an impressive 93.55%, according to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudharshan Reddy.

Throughout the elections, which were conducted under stringent security measures, there were no reports of untoward incidents, ensuring a seamless voting experience for all. Warangal ACP Nandiram Naik confirmed efficient deployment with one Sub-Inspector and four constables, including a female officer, at each polling station.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu participated in the electoral process, continuing his political campaign while reiterating his commitment to fulfilling the TDP's manifesto promises. The counting of votes is scheduled to commence on March 3, marking the conclusion of a well-coordinated electoral exercise in both states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

